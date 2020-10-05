Menu
Robert T. STAEBELL
STAEBELL - Robert T.
Passed away on October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Marion M. (Murphy) Staebell; dear father of Michael B. Staebell and Mark R. Staebell; brother of the late Dorothea (late Joseph) Rose. Friends and family may call on Wednesday from 6-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM, at St. John Vianney Church (please assemble at church). The Burial will follow the Mass at the Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Canisius College General Scholarship Fund in Mr. Staebell's memory. Mr Staebell taught at the Amsdell Middle School for many years. He was renowned for his dedication to his students, his gregarious good humor, his distinctive wardrobe, and his uncanny memory. Online register at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
