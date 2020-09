Ziobro - Robert T.

Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away March 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Louise Ziobro (nee Kasprzak); loving father of Marie (Daniel) Lukasiewicz, Eric (Julie) Ziobro, and Barry Ziobro; dearest grandfather of Claire Lukasiewicz, Kath- ryn (Nicholas) Stachowski, Benjamin Ziobro, Isabella Ziobro, Addison Ziobro,

and Zakary Ziobro. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, a private memo- rial service was held for immediate family members. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.