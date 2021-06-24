TYCZKA - Robert J.

Passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida, after a short battle with lung cancer. Formerly of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Mildred (Schuster) Tyczka; father of Robert Jr. (Jody), Christopher, and Kevin; stepfather of Denise (David) Cesino, and Kimberly (Anthony Aluotto) Smith; loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren; survived by brother Edward (Janice) Tyczka, sisters Claudia Tyczka, Jeanne (Sal) Alfiero and Barbara Strzempka; also survived by many friends and relatives. Funeral Service from Barron-Miller Funeral Home, 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday, June 26 at 10 AM. Family will be present Friday, June 25, 4-8 PM. Inurnment in St. Matthew's Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2021.