Robert J. TYCZKA
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
TYCZKA - Robert J.
Passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida, after a short battle with lung cancer. Formerly of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Mildred (Schuster) Tyczka; father of Robert Jr. (Jody), Christopher, and Kevin; stepfather of Denise (David) Cesino, and Kimberly (Anthony Aluotto) Smith; loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren; survived by brother Edward (Janice) Tyczka, sisters Claudia Tyczka, Jeanne (Sal) Alfiero and Barbara Strzempka; also survived by many friends and relatives. Funeral Service from Barron-Miller Funeral Home, 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday, June 26 at 10 AM. Family will be present Friday, June 25, 4-8 PM. Inurnment in St. Matthew's Cemetery.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
