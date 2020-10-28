WOZNIAK - Robert V.
October 26, 2020, age 86, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Florence A. (nee Lukaszewski) Wozniak; dearest father of Timothy (Eileen) Wozniak, Ronald (Linda) Wozniak and Sharon (Augusto) Oliveros; dear grandfather of Allison and Andrew; brother of the late Harry (late Lillian) Wozniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 29, from 9:30-11 AM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where prayers will be said at 11 AM from Queen of Martyrs Church, at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.