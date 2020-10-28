Menu
robert V. WOZNIAK
WOZNIAK - Robert V.
October 26, 2020, age 86, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Florence A. (nee Lukaszewski) Wozniak; dearest father of Timothy (Eileen) Wozniak, Ronald (Linda) Wozniak and Sharon (Augusto) Oliveros; dear grandfather of Allison and Andrew; brother of the late Harry (late Lillian) Wozniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 29, from 9:30-11 AM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where prayers will be said at 11 AM from Queen of Martyrs Church, at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
