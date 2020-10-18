HICKEY - Robert W., Jr.
Of Buffalo, October 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Louella (nee Gaise) and Robert W. Hickey Sr. Also survived by cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to an Entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Resurrection Mausoleum, 4000 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217, Tuesday at 10 AM. Mr. Hickey was active on the Weinberg Campus and a retired Attendance Officer with The Buffalo Public Schools. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.