SHAVER - Robert W.
Age 50, passed peacefully into eternal life on November 17, 2020. Born on September 17, 1970, beloved son of Rusty (Gumpy) and the late Robert B. Shaver; cherished brother to Kathie, Cindie (Jim) and David; adored uncle to Gregg, Maggie and Patrick. Lovingly remembered by his stepdaughter Amanda and grandsons Jordan and Joey. Bobby lived a full life, wrote his own rules and was devoted to caring for his family and friends. He loved music, football, writing, his dog Ren, and his Harley. Known and loved for his kindness and compassion, Bobby was a gentle soul who would go to great lengths for anyone in need. His irreverent sense of humor carried him through life's peaks and valleys and his perceptive insight enlightened those close to him. Bobby is also survived by his Auntie Bern, cousins and many dear friends. The artists who make up the soundtrack of his life's journey include: The Doors, Sublime, Ani Difranco, Bob Marley, Korn, Led Zeppelin, and Sound Garden just to name a few. "Break on Through to the Other Side!" In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Kids Escaping Drugs would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Please share condolences and memories at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.