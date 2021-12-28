WALES - Robert A.
December 26, 2021; age 89. Beloved husband of the late Sally S. (nee Sturm) Wales; devoted father of Scott (Jane Osburn), Pamela (William) Szafarczyk, Mark Wales and Lori (Eric) Wyman; loving grandfather of Holly, Rachel and Paul; dear brother of the late Donald and Ralph Wales. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. Friends invited. Mr. Wales was a United States Army Veteran. Share online condolences on Robert's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.