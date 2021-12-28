Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert A. WALES
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
WALES - Robert A.
December 26, 2021; age 89. Beloved husband of the late Sally S. (nee Sturm) Wales; devoted father of Scott (Jane Osburn), Pamela (William) Szafarczyk, Mark Wales and Lori (Eric) Wyman; loving grandfather of Holly, Rachel and Paul; dear brother of the late Donald and Ralph Wales. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. Friends invited. Mr. Wales was a United States Army Veteran. Share online condolences on Robert's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Dec
30
Interment
Acacia Park Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I remember being nervous about having a male teacher for 6th grade and he was awesome. I loved being in his class. God bless him and the rest of the family!!
Lori Scroggins (Ruthenberg)
December 29, 2021
Mr. Wales was my 6th grade teacher at Maryvale U-Crest circa 1981-2. A great man and wonderful teacher. Godspeed, good sir, and my deepest sympathies to your loved ones.
Andrew Jones
School
December 29, 2021
I first met Bob in 1967 when he taught 6th grade at Maryvale Ucrest Elementary school. He was well respected both as a teacher as well as a person. I always enjoyed our annual outing in Wilson as well as playing cards. Bob could always be counted on for honest advice. His jokes at the annual credit union dinner were hit of the evening. May he Rest In Peace.
Paul Dinicolantonio
Friend
December 28, 2021
Fondly recalling Bob from Maryvale times. He was a wonderful teacher, administrator and friend to students and staff, making the Maryvale School Community an outstanding place to learn and grow. We-all were blessed with his dedication, example and friendship.
Denis Gould
School
December 28, 2021
Dear Family. Sorry to hear about Bob as he joins his dear wife Sally in Heaven. Two great people that my wife and I were pleased to know. I also knew Bob from our Maryvale days, and many years of playing tennis with him. A well respected educator and administrator. RIP
Albert Pautler
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results