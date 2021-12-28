I first met Bob in 1967 when he taught 6th grade at Maryvale Ucrest Elementary school. He was well respected both as a teacher as well as a person. I always enjoyed our annual outing in Wilson as well as playing cards. Bob could always be counted on for honest advice. His jokes at the annual credit union dinner were hit of the evening. May he Rest In Peace.

Paul Dinicolantonio Friend December 28, 2021