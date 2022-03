WARDA - Robert W.Entered into rest September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Linda M. (nee Janes) Warda; loving son of the late Leo and Theresa (nee Ledwon) Warda; dear brother of Lynn (Ken) Beresniewicz, Darlene (Michael) Bampton and Susan (Ronald) Mendel; devoted son-in-law of the late Alvin and Virginia Janes; a fond brother-in-law of Letizia (Lisa) Grasso; cherished and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the XXIII Church, 1 Arcade St. (corner of Harlem Rd.), on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Internment St. Mathew Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com