WARDA - Robert W.
Entered into rest September 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Linda M. (nee Janes) Warda; loving son of the late Leo and Theresa (nee Ledwon) Warda; dear brother of Lynn (Ken) Beresniewicz, Darlene (Michael) Bampton and Susan (Ronald) Mendel; devoted son-in-law of the late Alvin and Virginia Janes; a fond brother-in-law of Letizia (Lisa) Grasso; cherished and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the XXIII Church, 1 Arcade St. (corner of Harlem Rd.), on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Internment St. Mathew Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.