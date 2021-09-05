Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert D. WASULA
ABOUT
Tonawanda Middle and High School
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
WASULA - Robert D.
Age 69, of the City of Tonawanda, September 3, 2021. Father of Jessica (Michael) Clotuszynski and Robert C. (Nicole) Wasula; grandfather of Anthony, Megan, Hope, Violet and Crew; son of the late Steven and Anna Wasula and brother of Steven (Elaine) Wasula and Joyce (late Thomas) Pomeroy. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Robert was a 1970 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was an avid bowler at the Tonawanda Bowling Center for many years. He had been employed by General Motors for more than 30 years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 6th, from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 PM following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations are preferred to the American Cancer Society of WNY. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Sep
6
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Uncle Bob will be sorely missed. He was quiet and kind and I always enjoyed any opportunity to spend time with him.
Sarah Korabek
Family
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May he Rest In Peace.
Sharon, Greg, Abby and Cosette Nerogic
Family
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing and condolences to his family and friends. I've known Bob since he moved across the street from me, and we used to help each other out when need be. Really gonna miss him, couldn't ask for a better neighbor and friend. R.I.P. Bob you will be missed by many neighbors!
Bill Bos
Friend
September 6, 2021
Our most deepest sympathies to the Wasula family. As a kid growing up in Buffalo, I remember going over to Aunt Anna´s and visiting to see Joyce and Bobby and reading all his comic books. Great memories. He will be in our thoughts and prayers. With heart felt condolences, Dave and Patty Nowoswiat.
Dave & Patty Nowoswiat
Family
September 6, 2021
I am so sorry, I will miss your Dad, he would come down and sit on my porch and talk Yankees, He has been my neighbor since he moved her and you couldn't ask for a better friend... ^j^
Bobby Rieker
Friend
September 6, 2021
Steve, Joyce and Bob's extended family including children and grandchildren , Cathy and I are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with Bob, family and friends. We had many fond memories growing up together as cousins.
John and Cathy Labuda
Family
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results