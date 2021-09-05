WASULA - Robert D.
Age 69, of the City of Tonawanda, September 3, 2021. Father of Jessica (Michael) Clotuszynski and Robert C. (Nicole) Wasula; grandfather of Anthony, Megan, Hope, Violet and Crew; son of the late Steven and Anna Wasula and brother of Steven (Elaine) Wasula and Joyce (late Thomas) Pomeroy. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Robert was a 1970 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was an avid bowler at the Tonawanda Bowling Center for many years. He had been employed by General Motors for more than 30 years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 6th, from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 PM following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations are preferred to the American Cancer Society
of WNY. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.