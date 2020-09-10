WILLIS - Robert, Jr. "Papa Bob"
Age 65, of Newfane, NY, entered into rest on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY. Robert was born on February 23, 1955 in Niagara Falls, NY to Robert and Luella (Pearson) Willis. He was the loving husband of Gail (Rosh) for 45 years. In 2017 he retired from Olin Chemical Co. in Niagara Falls after 37 years. Being a Papa to his six grandchildren was the highlight of his life. He loved spending time with his family, working with his hands, fishing and swimming with his grandkids. He and Gail were avid cruisers, exploring new places, playing the slots and tables. He especially enjoyed multiple trips to Ireland to visit his daughter-in-law's family. He is survived by his wife, Gail, their two children, Jason (Martina Cullen) Willis and Nicole (John) Mecca; sisters, Wendy (Gene) McCabe and Barbara (the late Phil) Garlow, a brother, James (Barbara) Willis; grandchildren: Ronan, Saoirse, Saibhin, Cecelia, Scarlett and Mealla; sisters-in-law, Lida, Kathy, Terri and brothers-in-law, Jerry (Patti) and Guy (Barbara), many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. He was predeceased by his parents. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc., 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, NY, a small ceremony will take place immediately following at 6 PM. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.