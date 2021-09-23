Menu
Robert A. WOLLEN
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
WOLLEN - Robert A.
Of Lancaster, NY September 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Wollen; dear father of Carrie (Richard) Snyder, Kelly (Dan) Snellenberger and Dr. Gregory Wollen; loving grandfather of Kayla Snyder, Rachel (Matt) Garneau, Robby Snellenberger and Trevor Wollen; brother of the late Thomas (Marie) Wollen and Roland (Judith) Wollen. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Sunday, from 4-7 PM. Interment Services will be held at the Chapel of the Elms, Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, Monday, at 12:30 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Sep
27
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Chapel of the Elms, Elmlawn Cemetery
Tonawanda, NY
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Bob’s family. I worked for Bob when he interviewed and hired me at Ward Hydraulic’s. I truly enjoyed working for him. Many fond memories.
Lori MacKenzie
Coworker
September 30, 2021
My deepest condolences. I have many fond memories of your Dad and Mom. They are together now with Saad. He is probably cooking for them right now.
Kathleen Khalifa
Family
September 27, 2021
Lynn and Rich Puff
September 24, 2021
We're so sorry for your loss. We wish you strength and comfort through this difficult time.

The Manns Family.
Tony Manns
Friend
September 24, 2021
Uncle Bob, I know you are sharing some good laughs and stories with Grandma, Grandpa, Dad and Uncle Rolly. Rest in peace.
Jill Fuller
Family
September 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Carrie, Kelly and Butch in the loss of their Father. I have many memories of growing up with the Wollen Family on Jane Drive. RIP Mr. Wollen
Bill Bartnik
Friend
September 23, 2021
Dearest Uncle Bob, I love you so much. I have so many wonderful memories of great family gatherings and all the fun we had. I remember when our boys were born how much you loved them and how you would make sure to always pick out a special gift they would love every Christmas. I'll never forget Brett's yellow dump truck..that was a big hit and took more rides up and down your stairs than feet did. The family Christmas Eve parties we looked forward to at your home every year. I'll cherish those times always, remember your contagious smile and laugh and never forget how you loved us all..RIP dear Uncle . You were an amazing person.
Julie Gies Kaska
Family
September 23, 2021
To the Wollen Family,
We were so sorry to hear about Bob.
We send our thoughts and prayers to you at this time.
With sympathy from all of us at,
Moscato CPA
James Moscato
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bernie & Linda Fix
Coworker
September 22, 2021
