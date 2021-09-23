Dearest Uncle Bob, I love you so much. I have so many wonderful memories of great family gatherings and all the fun we had. I remember when our boys were born how much you loved them and how you would make sure to always pick out a special gift they would love every Christmas. I'll never forget Brett's yellow dump truck..that was a big hit and took more rides up and down your stairs than feet did. The family Christmas Eve parties we looked forward to at your home every year. I'll cherish those times always, remember your contagious smile and laugh and never forget how you loved us all..RIP dear Uncle . You were an amazing person.

Julie Gies Kaska Family September 23, 2021