WOLLEN - Robert A.
Of Lancaster, NY September 21, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Wollen; dear father of Carrie (Richard) Snyder, Kelly (Dan) Snellenberger and Dr. Gregory Wollen; loving grandfather of Kayla Snyder, Rachel (Matt) Garneau, Robby Snellenberger and Trevor Wollen; brother of the late Thomas (Marie) Wollen and Roland (Judith) Wollen. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Sunday, from 4-7 PM. Interment Services will be held at the Chapel of the Elms, Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, Monday, at 12:30 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2021.