Robert WOODEN
WOODEN - Robert
Of Panama City, FL, passed away August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances (Mamone) Wooden; dearest father of Thomas Wooden; brother of Juanita Smith, late Fred, and the late John Wooden; survived by brother-in-law Robert (Donna) Mamone; a niece Carolyn; and nephew Matthew. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1 PM at Calvary Baptist Church, 12752 Lewis Rd., Akron, NY 14001. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
