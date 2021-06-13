ZIRNHELD - Robert J.
Of Tonawanda Twp., NY, April 13, 2021. Beloved husband of 55 years to Mary Ellen (nee Nocera) Zirnheld; devoted father of Robert (Rita), Mark (Jennifer) and Audra Zirnheld; grandfather of Andrew Zirnheld; brother of Jerome (Kimiko), Joseph (Mary Lou), Richard (Suzanne), Patricia Dunn; Michael (Peggy) and Peter Zirnheld; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert loved his family and was quick to help out anyone who needed a helping hand. All are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's RC Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., at Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, Saturday (June 19)at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorials to Blessed Sacrament Athletic Club, 1045 Colvin Blvd., Buffalo 14223, are preferred. Condolences may be shared at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.