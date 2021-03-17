Menu
Robert G. "Moose" ZWELLING
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
ZWELLING - Robert G. "Moose"
March 15, 2021. Father of Jason E. (Jaime) Zwelling; loving companion of Lorraine Banas; stepfather of John and James Banas and Lenore Hoffmann; grandfather of Haileigh and Morgan Zwelling and Mike and Chris Banas; brother of the late Lorraine (Joseph) O'Dierno and Ronald Zwelling; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 3-7 PM, at the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning at 10:30 AM, at SS Peter & Paul Church, Hamburg. As per NYS COVID-19 protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo. Mr. Zwelling retired as Assistant Chief of Detectives with the Buffalo Police Department and was an Army veteran. Share condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
SS Peter & Paul Church
Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Jason, So sorry to hear about your father. You have our deepest condolences. Love, Pat Gunning & Scott Zwelling
Pat Gunning
Family
March 18, 2021
Jason, we were so sorry to learn about your father's passing. Please accept our sincere sympathy for you and your family!
Lee Stadler
March 17, 2021
