ZWELLING - Robert G. "Moose"
March 15, 2021. Father of Jason E. (Jaime) Zwelling; loving companion of Lorraine Banas; stepfather of John and James Banas and Lenore Hoffmann; grandfather of Haileigh and Morgan Zwelling and Mike and Chris Banas; brother of the late Lorraine (Joseph) O'Dierno and Ronald Zwelling; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 3-7 PM, at the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning at 10:30 AM, at SS Peter & Paul Church, Hamburg. As per NYS COVID-19 protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo. Mr. Zwelling retired as Assistant Chief of Detectives with the Buffalo Police Department and was an Army veteran. Share condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.