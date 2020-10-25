Menu
Roberta C. STERN
STERN - Roberta C.
(nee Cowan)
Of Amherst, entered into rest October 13, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Harvey and Nina (nee Jerris) Cowan; dear sister of Judith (Thomas) Gettig and Patricia Glose (Kenneth Golombek); cherished aunt of Mark (Katherine) Gettig, Eric Gettig, Tracey (Lino) Olivieri and Jill Glose; fond great-aunt of Maggie, Millie, Will and Jack Gettig and Liam Glose-Martin. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, on Saturday morning (October 31) at 10 o'clock. If you cannot attend or prefer virtual attendance you can view the live stream service at St. Pius X using the following link: https://www.stpiusxgetzville.org/. Donations in Roberta's name to Roswell Park Cancer Center of WNY would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
