DiFRANCESCO - Roberta Lee (nee Bolvin)

Age 75, of North Tonawanda (formerly of Johnstown, PA). Daughter of the late Robert and M. Dorothy (nee Blank) Bolvin. Survived by daughters Angela (Brian) Cadwalader of Lewiston and Julia (Richard Horth) DiFrancesco of Los Angeles. Brother George Bolvin and sisters, Linda Green and Mary DiPasquale also survived by nieces, nephews and special friends, Calvin III, Angelo and Dominic Caruso. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Infant of Jesus Shrine on Monday April 18, 2022 at 10:30 in the morning. Memorials may be made to the Niagara County SPCA or Niagara Hospice, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 15, 2022.