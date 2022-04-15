Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roberta Lee DiFRANCESCO
FUNERAL HOME
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY
DiFRANCESCO - Roberta Lee (nee Bolvin)
Age 75, of North Tonawanda (formerly of Johnstown, PA). Daughter of the late Robert and M. Dorothy (nee Blank) Bolvin. Survived by daughters Angela (Brian) Cadwalader of Lewiston and Julia (Richard Horth) DiFrancesco of Los Angeles. Brother George Bolvin and sisters, Linda Green and Mary DiPasquale also survived by nieces, nephews and special friends, Calvin III, Angelo and Dominic Caruso. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Infant of Jesus Shrine on Monday April 18, 2022 at 10:30 in the morning. Memorials may be made to the Niagara County SPCA or Niagara Hospice, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.