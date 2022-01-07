Hutt - Roberta J.Of Amsterdam, NY, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam. Born on February 21, 1933 in Lackawanna, NY, a daughter of the late Carlton and Helen Hinterberger Nordblum. She attended Orchard Park, NY schools. Roberta graduated from the Buffalo University School of Nursing in 1960. She was an LPN. Roberta went to work on the New York State Thruway as a Toll Collector for many years retiring in 1988. She was a member of the All Saints Church in Hamburg, NY., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and remained an active member of the church for many years. Her faith is what sustained her over the years. On June 1st 1985, she was united in marriage to Orville N. "Bud" Hutt who passed on April 14th, 2003. Her loving family includes her four children with her former husband Clarence Sperow who passed in 2020, George (Colleen) Sperow of Clifton Park, NY, Paula Clifford of North Evans, NY, Linda S. Sperow of Amsterdam and was predeceased by a daughter, Carla Ann Sperow in 2016. Her cherished grandchildren include, Jesse James Fry, Lindsay (Billy) Fry, Michelle Clifton and Patrick Sperow. Great-grandchildren, Cameron James, Shaqulia, Emma and Gavin. Her baby brother, Franklin Nordblum of Hamburg, NY and a sister Carol Cook of California. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She was predeceased by two beloved granddaughters, Dallas Sperow and Renee Horan and recently a son-in-law Ronald Clifford. Her granddaughter Lindsay was her primary caregiver for last five years. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 40 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY with Pastor William T. Hodgetts presiding. Interment will take place in the Gerald Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville at a later date. Calling hours are Monday, January 10, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, Inc., 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or to All Saints Lutheran Church in Hamburg, NY. Please leave your memories and condolences online at: