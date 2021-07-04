BAPST-LEMINGER - Robin A.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest June 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Leminger; devoted mother of Candace (Bryant) Smith, Megan (Sunny) Patel, Eddie (Lyndi) Leminger and Emily (Aden) Cook; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Irving and Gertrude Bapst; dear sister of Paul (Maryann) Bapst and the late David W. Bapst. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Robin's name to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.