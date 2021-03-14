Menu
Robin BROOKS
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
BROOKS - Robin E.
Of East Aurora, went home to be with her loving Lord on March 7, 2021. Daughter of the late Bob and Betty Brooks; greatly missed by siblings Robert (Celeste) Brooks, Richard (Kim) Brooks, Betsy (Wayne) Keller; and by her nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved; also leaves behind cousins and many dear friends whom are deeply saddened. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 22, 2021, 10 AM at St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church, 6441 Seneca St., Spring Brook. In lieu of flowers, Robin's family encourages memorial be made to WNY Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul R.C. Church
6441 Seneca St, Spring Brook, NY
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
