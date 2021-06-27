GERACE - Robin (nee Owsian)
June 20, 2021, beloved daughter of the late Caroline (nee Ignatowski) and late Ray Oswian, Sr.; beloved mother of Marnae and Shane Gerace; devoted sister of Roxanne (Paul) Brydalski, Raymond, Jr. (Tina) Owsian and the late Eric Owsian; loving companion of Richard Basile; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Memorial Service at Crossroads Christian Church, (1050 Girdle Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052), on Saturday (July 3, 2021) at 11 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.