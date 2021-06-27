Menu
Robin GERACE
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
806 Clinton Street
Buffalo, NY
GERACE - Robin (nee Owsian)
June 20, 2021, beloved daughter of the late Caroline (nee Ignatowski) and late Ray Oswian, Sr.; beloved mother of Marnae and Shane Gerace; devoted sister of Roxanne (Paul) Brydalski, Raymond, Jr. (Tina) Owsian and the late Eric Owsian; loving companion of Richard Basile; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Memorial Service at Crossroads Christian Church, (1050 Girdle Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052), on Saturday (July 3, 2021) at 11 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Crossroads Christian Church
1050 Girdle Rd., East Aurora, NY
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
In loving memory of a wonderful childhood friend. I always had the best times with Robin & her family on Lemoine. Sending prayers to her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Sandy Bierzynski Jakubowski
Friend
July 1, 2021
Rest In Peace former neighbor and coworker, and prayers to everyone who were close to her .
Howie Mook
Friend
June 27, 2021
