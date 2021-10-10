Menu
Robin M. JONES
JONES - Robin M. (nee Unger)
Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest suddenly August 8, 2021. Youngest daughter of the late Norbert Unger and the late Evelyn Unger; loving sister of the late Kathleen (late Kenneth) Wiltse, Charlene (Donald) Kelly, Ralph (Kathleen) Unger; also survived by many nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews. Robin drove a school bus for Fisher Bus and the Frontier School District. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and enjoyed life to its fullest. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
3 Entries
We have such fun memories of you & all of the "Middle Rd. Gang". RIP dear Robin....
Ted & Rene
October 10, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Nora Kull
Friend
October 10, 2021
I grew up with the Unger family on Camp Rd and we are still in contact through today. Feel bad for Char and rest of family. I will always be there for you. God Bless a d welcome Robin home. Mary.
Tom and Mary Zulawski
October 10, 2021
