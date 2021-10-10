JONES - Robin M. (nee Unger)

Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest suddenly August 8, 2021. Youngest daughter of the late Norbert Unger and the late Evelyn Unger; loving sister of the late Kathleen (late Kenneth) Wiltse, Charlene (Donald) Kelly, Ralph (Kathleen) Unger; also survived by many nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews. Robin drove a school bus for Fisher Bus and the Frontier School District. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and enjoyed life to its fullest. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.