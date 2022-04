KNIGHT - Robin L.Of Tonawanda, NY, September 30, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Arthur L. and Sharon (Armitage) Knight; sister of Howard A. (Kim) Knight and BethAnn (Robert) Syposs; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com