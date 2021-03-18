SLOWINSKI - Robin J.
Robin gained her wings on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at age 68, after a short, but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Joan (nee Beck) Slowinski. She is survived by sisters, Pamela (Thomas) Platek and Deidre (John, DDS) Buscaglia; caring partner and companion of 40 years to August "Gus" J. Devos; predeceased by her father, the late Edward S. Slowinski; also survived by aunt Mildred "Mickie" (late Richard) Beck of Tonawanda and "aunt" Grace Maroselli of Traverse City, MI, along with several cousins, extended family and many friends. Robin worked as an accomplished Senior HVAC designer for many years, first with Wilson, Klaes, Brucker and Worden PC and then M/E Engineering PC, retiring in 2012. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1971 and attended Canisius College. Robin was the gifted, smartest one in the room; always the creative problem solver, family historian, "woman of many pens," wizard of crochet and of course, a great cook. She was always practical and down to earth but at the same time, could not refuse a "good deal" on QVC or EBay. She was a friend/helper to everyone and the most giving and amazing Sister! Her bright Star will be missed, but will always shine bright for all of us left behind! Fly high, Rocketjay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 20th at the University of Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Messinger Woods Wildlife Care, PO Box 508, Orchard Park, NY 14127 or messingerwoods.org
or pancan.org
. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.