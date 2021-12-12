CARRIERO, Rocco and Lucy -

(12/08/88 and 12/10/95) Mom and Dad, today we commemorate the lives of two beautiful souls. Although the years seem to pass ever so quickly, we hold fast to the memories of your kindness, compassion, warmth, and integrity that you instilled in us. We can never go back in time, but we rejoice in our personal recollection of the life we shared. Thoughts of you bring us feelings of peacefulness, calm, and tranquility. You are always in our thoughts and we'll love you forever.

Daughters Susan, Sharon, and Rosemary







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.