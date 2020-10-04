Sapienza - Rocco E.
Suddenly October 1, 2020, of West Seneca, NY (formerly of Pittsburgh, PA). Beloved husband of Anita (nee Billoni) Sapienza; loving father of David (Mary Beth), Richard (Karla), and late Paul Sapienza; dearest brother of Anthony (Claire), Mathias (Elaine), Anita Riley, and late Pete Sapienza; dear stepfather of Tricia Ann Brawdy and Robert A. Graziano Jr.; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, October 6th, 11 AM at Southtown Christian Center, 6619 Southwestern Blvd., Lake View, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southtown Christian Center. Please leave donations and condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com