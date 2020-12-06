Menu
Rocco J. "Rocky" MORENO
MORENO - Rocco J. "Rocky"
Was reunited in heaven with his late wife on November 28, 2020 at the age 99, just shy of his 100th birthday. Beloved husband of 63 years to Henrietta "Dottie" Moreno; devoted father of Ted Moreno, Claudia (Ray) Stockmeyer, Ray (Lisa), Michael, Philip (Lynn) and Jay (Kim) Moreno; loving grandfather of Eric (Jenn) Stockmeyer, Monica Stockmeyer and Sarah (Brian) Lipczynski; adored great-grandfather of Morgan, Natalie, Ashley, Sophia, Olivia, Elliott and Allison; Rocky was predeceased by his parents, the late Mary (nee Picerno) and Frank Moreno Sr. and his brothers, Dan, Art, and Frank Moreno Jr. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rocky was a WWII United States Army Veteran stationed in Hawaii. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Rocky's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
