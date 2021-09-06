Menu
Rocco ZAGARELLA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
ZAGARELLA - Rocco
Of Kenmore, entered into rest September 3rd, 2021. Beloved husband of Antonia (nee Cali) Zagarella. Devoted father of Daniela (Christopher) Lang, Maria (Jeffrey Hoch) Zagarella, Josephine "Jo" (Torsten Behrens) Zagarella, Anthony (Roseanne Farina) Zagarella and the late Giuseppe "Pino" Zagarella. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Morgan Lang, Matthew and Amelia Hoch. Loving son of the late Giuseppe and Concetta Zagarella. Dear brother of Calogero "Lino" Zagarella, Antonia (Luigi) Bonetti, late Anna (late Nunzio) Gianni and the late Maria (late Ignazio) Randazzo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main Street near Harlem Rd., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Committal Services and Entombment will take pace on Friday, September 10th, at 1 PM, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery (Please assemble at cemetery office). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Sep
8
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Sep
10
Committal
1:00p.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
NY
