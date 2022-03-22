Menu
Rochele "Ro" PAGE
FUNERAL HOME
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
PAGE - Rochele "Ro"
Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, as a result from a motor vehicle accident. Born in Lewiston, NY, she was the loving daughter of Gerald and Sherrie (Temple) Leo; beloved wife of Robert Page, whom she married on May 24, 2003; cherished mother of Isabella, Jayden Page and her dog, Archie; dear sister of Anthony W. (Susha) Leo; sister-in-law of Phyllis (Richard) Kivler and aunt to Jacob Kivler. Ro is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. She was predeceased by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Paula and Robert Page. Rochele was employed as the day manager of Heritage Christian Services in Amherst, NY, for the past ten years and formerly was employed by National Car Rental. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 24, from 3-8 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Rochele's Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, at 10:30 AM, in St. Vincent De Paul Parish at Prince of Peace Church, 1055 N. Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment will follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Parish at Prince of Peace Church
1055 North Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Sherri & Jerry , so sorry to hear about your daughter Rochelle. Our thoughts & prayers are with you and her family. I know no words can ease your pain, but I want you to know that you are in our hearts & prayers. Sincerely Angela & Don
Angela & Don Ciccone
March 23, 2022
Sherry, I Am sorry for the loss of your daughter.Prayers for all of your family. Iam Carol Schmitz sister.
Denise Drankhan
March 22, 2022
So very sorry to the family of Ro. I worked with her many years ago. She always made me laugh.
Jean M Montante
Friend
March 22, 2022
