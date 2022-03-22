PAGE - Rochele "Ro"
Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, as a result from a motor vehicle accident. Born in Lewiston, NY, she was the loving daughter of Gerald and Sherrie (Temple) Leo; beloved wife of Robert Page, whom she married on May 24, 2003; cherished mother of Isabella, Jayden Page and her dog, Archie; dear sister of Anthony W. (Susha) Leo; sister-in-law of Phyllis (Richard) Kivler and aunt to Jacob Kivler. Ro is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. She was predeceased by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Paula and Robert Page. Rochele was employed as the day manager of Heritage Christian Services in Amherst, NY, for the past ten years and formerly was employed by National Car Rental. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 24, from 3-8 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Rochele's Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, at 10:30 AM, in St. Vincent De Paul Parish at Prince of Peace Church, 1055 N. Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment will follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.