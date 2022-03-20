Menu
Rochelle M. MARTHINSEN
MARTHINSEN - Rochelle M.
Passed peacefully at home in Defuniak Springs, FL (formerly of Arcade, NY) with her family by her side on March 13, 2022, at the age of 81. Beloved wife and soul-mate of late George D. Marthinsen; loving mother of Miles (Paula) Marthinsen, Mark (Cathy) Marthinsen and Michelle (Scott) Nichols; devoted Gramma of Eric Nichols, Paige (Joe) Hughes, Storm Phillips and a caring friend to everyone. Family services at a later date. Rochelle left an impact on so many. To know her, you were truly blessed. She loved her life as a wife, mother and friend. But it was the role of Gramma that she found her true joy and happiness. The world's loss of her beautiful smile is Heaven's gain of her loving soul; she will be missed dearly by all who loved her. Share condolences at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
