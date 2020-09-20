UTLEY - Rodney C., Sr.

Age 86, of Perrysburg, September 16, 2020. Husband of the late Patricia; loving companion of Mary Krajewski; father of Rodney C. Jr. (Tamara) Utley, Philip (Patricia) Utley, John (Patricia) Utley and the late James (wife Karen survives) Utley; ten grandchildren six great-grandchildren; brother of Richard (late Marilyn) Utley, Linda (Dave) Robbins, Leslie "Butch" Utley and the late DeForest "Tinker" Utley; several nieces and nephews also survive. Friends may call 5-8 PM (face masks required) on Sunday from the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at the Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church, Rte. 75, Langford, Monday, September 21, at 10 AM. Interment in the Jolls Cemetery, Perrysburg. Memorials, if desired, to a local charity of ones choice.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.