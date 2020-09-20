Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rodney C. UTLEY Sr.
UTLEY - Rodney C., Sr.
Age 86, of Perrysburg, September 16, 2020. Husband of the late Patricia; loving companion of Mary Krajewski; father of Rodney C. Jr. (Tamara) Utley, Philip (Patricia) Utley, John (Patricia) Utley and the late James (wife Karen survives) Utley; ten grandchildren six great-grandchildren; brother of Richard (late Marilyn) Utley, Linda (Dave) Robbins, Leslie "Butch" Utley and the late DeForest "Tinker" Utley; several nieces and nephews also survive. Friends may call 5-8 PM (face masks required) on Sunday from the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at the Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church, Rte. 75, Langford, Monday, September 21, at 10 AM. Interment in the Jolls Cemetery, Perrysburg. Memorials, if desired, to a local charity of ones choice.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schindler Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.