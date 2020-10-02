EARLY - Rodney Clyde
Of Williamsville, NY, and Lakewood, NY, died peacefully with his family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in New Kensington, PA, to Henry Clyde and Alevia June Bailey Early on October 20, 1950. He graduated from Duquesne University then received a post-graduate degree from Fordham University. He began his career as an officer with Philadelphia County Probation and Parole. After moving to Buffalo in 1976, he joined United States Probation and Pretrial Services for the Western District of New York. He became Chief Probation Officer and served until his appointment as Chief Clerk for the United States District Court of Western New York. He retired in 2009. Rodney was preceded in death by his mother, June, and his father, Henry. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Amy Early; his daughter, Margaret Early; granddaughters, Skylar, Rylie and Phoebe Early-Prochnow; his sister, Candace Black; nephew, Joshua (Amber) Black; nephew, Atticus and niece, Alexis. Fr. Richard Tomasone, Pastor of St. Joseph Church, Warren, PA, will officiate for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church and interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Warren, PA. Services will be private. Rod's greatest joy was fishing with his granddaughters on Chautauqua Lake. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, 413 North Main Street, Jamestown, New York 14701. The DONALD E. FUNERAL HOME, INC., Warren, PA, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com