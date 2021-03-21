HENSEL - Rodney C.

Of Buffalo, NY. Rod died on February 22, 2021, at the age of 68 due to complications related to a stroke two weeks prior and COVID-19. He was born December 15, 1952, in Salamanca, NY, the son of former Salamanca Common Council President Charles E. Hensel and Dorothy E. (Marks) Hensel, who predeceased him. Rodney was an intelligent, kind, and creative soul. He loved following politics, conversation, classic cars, his cat, growing herbs on the balcony of his condo for cooking and reading history. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always generous and caring with his friends. Rodney was a 1971 graduate of Salamanca Central High School and furthered his education at Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University. A gifted wordsmith throughout his professional life, he began his career in journalism in high school, working at the local radio station, WGGO, where he had his own talk show on Sunday afternoons. He later became News Director at WGGO and reported on local news for the Buffalo Courier Express. Rodney later moved to print journalism and began his work at the Salamanca Press, where he became City Editor, a position he held for several years. He moved to Buffalo and became Managing Editor for the Buffalo Business Review, handling all phases of production. Around this time, Rodney found his activist voice in the gay liberation movement of the early 1980s joining Buffalo's Gay Professionals group and the Mattachine Society of the Niagara Frontier. He became the publisher of the Fifth Freedom, Mattachine's tabloid newspaper, and later the president of Mattachine. Rodney returned to Salamanca to become the Executive Director of the Salamanca Industrial Development Agency and in that position worked for former Salamanca mayors Ronald Yehl and Jack Gould in securing millions of dollars in grants for the city. He is credited with the "City Scape" project which essentially saved the Nies Block on Main Street, as well as grants that stabilized the city's industries. Returning to Buffalo, Rodney took a position with the New York State Urban Development Corporation where his work included writing several speeches for then former New York Governor Mario Cuomo. This position also provided Rod with the opportunity to have input into LBGTQ+ policies. Outside of work he was part of a group that formally established the Stonewall Democrats of Western New York. Rodney went on to use his development skills as Manager for the Broadway Market. Then went on to become the Vice President of Marketing at Technology Distribution Network and served as a free-lance writer and consultant. Rodney was always passionate about progressive politics in general and gay rights specifically. Over the past eight years of his life, he was instrumental in laying the groundwork and guiding the Silver Pride Project in collaboration with the Pride Center of WNY. Rodney was committed to meeting the needs of LBGTQ+ elders of the greater Buffalo area with an aim to facilitate greater social connectivity, improve social inclusion and innovate services. During this time, he was also appointed to serve on the Erie County Senior Services advisory board. In addition to his parents, Rodney was predeceased by his sister, Donna Synder. He is survived by his cousin David Hensel of Bedford, Virginia, and nephew, Donald Hensel of Great Valley, NY. Rodney will be missed by his many friends in the greater Buffalo area and beyond including David, Geoff, Al, Judy, Jackie, Vickie, his childhood friend Jimmy, and everyone with the Silver Pride Project. A spring internment in Salamanca's Crawford Cemetery is planned.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.