FOLTS - Roger Allen
Age 95, of Springville, NY, died August 23, 2020. Friends may call Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 AM, at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville, NY 14141. Memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Church or to the Springville Lions Club, P.O. Box 270, Springville, NY 14141. Share condolences at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.