Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Allen FOLTS
FOLTS - Roger Allen
Age 95, of Springville, NY, died August 23, 2020. Friends may call Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 AM, at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville, NY 14141. Memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Church or to the Springville Lions Club, P.O. Box 270, Springville, NY 14141. Share condolences at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.