CHENEZ - Roger L.
September 13, 2021. Predeceased by wife, Sheila Rae (Kumm) Chenez; survived by his children Gregory (Jenniffer) Chenez, Joleen (Charles) Milne, Todd (Karla) Chenez, and Carie (Douglas) Parsons; grandchildren Jack and Maxim Chenez, Alex and Sam Milne, Joe and Lilly Chenez, and Nate and Connor Parsons; great-grandchildren Camden Parsons and Brayden Milne; siblings Sharon (Darrell) Goff, Karen (Denis) Roy, Richard (Laurie) Chenez, Kim (Robert) Wojtylak; also several nephews, nieces, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, September 16th from 3-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 17th at 10 AM in St. Brendan On The Lake, 3455 Ewings Rd., Newfane. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Newfane. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.