Roger P. DEARMYER
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
DEARMYER - Roger P.
December 31, 2021. Loving husband and best friend to Gail "Sue" (nee Passmore); dear father of Roger P. Jr. (Ashley) and Paulette Dearmyer; loving grandfather of Haley Schrenk and Dylan Dearmyer; son of the late Howard and Jeanne Dearmyer; brother of Keith (Anne) and the late Brian Dearmyer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Funeral Service will take place Thursday at 10 AM. Roger was a 31-year veteran of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, retiring as Detective. He was a life member of the Erie County Sheriff Badge and Shield Club, as well as a life member of the National 4th Infantry Division, serving as a Combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, as well as many other combat medals received, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2692. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jan
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always love you............I am everything cause you loved me...........
Sue
February 2, 2022
Sorry to hear of Roger´s passing. I had the privilege to know him and work with him while I served as Chief of Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company. Roger was a great man and friend. He will be missed.
David Parezo
Other
January 7, 2022
Roger was a great friend to my father, Fred Vincent, and our family. He and my dad loved sharing stories of working together in the Erie County Sheriffs Department. I am so sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing.
Elizabeth Vincent Leifert
Friend
January 5, 2022
So many shared memories that are so sweet. Richard and Roger were in Vietman together so a friendship that spanned over 50 years. We will miss our sweet, loving and special friend.
Richard and Sheila Bolin
Friend
January 5, 2022
My Sympathy goes to his family and friends. He was well liked by everyone. Rest in Peace. Annie
Ann Walsh
Friend
January 4, 2022
Roger was always a good man, a great `cop´. It was a pleasure knowing and working with him for many years, my sincere condolences to your family. RIP my friend. Dep. Joe Higgins, ECSO retired
Joe Higgins
Work
January 4, 2022
Linda Rodriguez
January 4, 2022
A good man and a good officer. RIP Roger. TGraZ
Thomas Graziani
January 3, 2022
Ohio Chapter 4th Inf Div Assoc
January 3, 2022
RIP ROGER
Alan Garrow ECSD
Work
January 3, 2022
Rip Roger
Alan Garrow. ECSD
January 3, 2022
Rip roger
Michael ambrose
January 2, 2022
Gail, So sorry you and family are in my prayers .
Carol Price Kilanowski
January 2, 2022
My deepest condolences to all the family. May he Rest In Peace
Jean Trojanoski
January 2, 2022
TO MY DEAREST FRIEND GAIL (LUCY) DEARMYER, I AM SO SAD TO LEARN OF YOUR LOSS. ALTHOUGH WE KNOW IN LIFE THAT DEATH IS INEVITABLE, SOMEHOW WE ARE NEVER PREPARED FOR IT. ROGER WAS A TRULY WONDERFUL PERSON. PLEASE ACCEPT MY CONDOLENCES AND MY LOVE WHICH IS WITH YOU ALWAYS. "ETHEL"
SUE VEHR
January 2, 2022
THE DEARMYER FAMILY, MY DEEPEST SYMPATHIES TO YOU ON THE PASSING OF ROGER. I'VE KNOWN ROGER FOR 40+ YEARS. HE WAS AN OUTSTANDING PERSON. REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND. KEN THOMAS THPD
KEN THOMAS
January 2, 2022
