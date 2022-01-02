DEARMYER - Roger P.
December 31, 2021. Loving husband and best friend to Gail "Sue" (nee Passmore); dear father of Roger P. Jr. (Ashley) and Paulette Dearmyer; loving grandfather of Haley Schrenk and Dylan Dearmyer; son of the late Howard and Jeanne Dearmyer; brother of Keith (Anne) and the late Brian Dearmyer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Funeral Service will take place Thursday at 10 AM. Roger was a 31-year veteran of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, retiring as Detective. He was a life member of the Erie County Sheriff Badge and Shield Club, as well as a life member of the National 4th Infantry Division, serving as a Combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, as well as many other combat medals received, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2692. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2022.