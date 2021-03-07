Menu
Roger H. HOELTKE Sr.
HOELTKE - Roger H., Sr.
Age 83, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Bernice (nee Szeflewski); loving father of David (Cathy), Roger, Jr. (Donna), Larry (Michele) and Kevin (Sherrie); dearest grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 13; fond brother of Karen (late David) Mingle and Kenneth Hoeltke; also predeceased by three brothers, the late Roy Hoeltke, the late Edward Hoeltke Jr. and the late Bruce Hoeltke. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend Roger's Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 AM at the Epiphany United Church of Christ, 9365 Clarence Center Rd. Please note that due to COVID-19, the church will have limited seating capacity. Facial coverings must be worn and social distancing will be practiced. You may opt to leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book at kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Epiphany United Church of Christ
9365 Clarence Center Rd., NY
Always remember Bernice and Roger in Church. A wonderful couple and family.
Carole Mathews
Other
March 1, 2022
Roger was a great man, we had the privilege of living across the st from them for 21 years, he and Bernice were two of the most graceful people we have had the privilege to know. we milk deeply miss him but are at peace knowing he is back with his dear wife. Rob & Lynn
Rob Wheaton
April 6, 2021
I left my message in the condolences section.
Christine H. Wroblewski
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of knowing Bernice and Roger at Epiphany UCC. My prayers are with you. Condolences to Victoria.
Carole Mathews
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Rogers passing . He was sweetheart of s guy and will certainly be missed at Epiphany Church . He and your mom always sat in the first row. Hold on to your memories and know that once again your mom and dad are together at last . Just know you all are in my thoughts and prayers . Rest In Peace my friend. God Bless
Nancy Neubauer
March 7, 2021
Sending prayers and love to all the family
Rhonda Mingle kessler
March 7, 2021
Love you big brother
Karen mingle
March 7, 2021
Roger and family, Prayers for you and your entire family at this difficult time. Love Sue
Sue Erickson
March 7, 2021
