HOELTKE - Roger H., Sr.
Age 83, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Bernice (nee Szeflewski); loving father of David (Cathy), Roger, Jr. (Donna), Larry (Michele) and Kevin (Sherrie); dearest grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 13; fond brother of Karen (late David) Mingle and Kenneth Hoeltke; also predeceased by three brothers, the late Roy Hoeltke, the late Edward Hoeltke Jr. and the late Bruce Hoeltke. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend Roger's Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 AM at the Epiphany United Church of Christ, 9365 Clarence Center Rd. Please note that due to COVID-19, the church will have limited seating capacity. Facial coverings must be worn and social distancing will be practiced. You may opt to leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book at kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.