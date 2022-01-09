KAVULAK - Roger
Of Lake View, NY, January 2, 2022. Beloved husband of Louise (Day) Kavulak; dearest father of Eric D. Kavulak and the late Kathleen Kavulak and Karen (Thomas) Taggert; grandfather of Riley, Adyson, Lily, Shannon, Cassandra, Matthew and Jeremy; also survived by several great-grandchildren; son of the late Joseph and Nancy (Robertson) Kavulak; brother of Elizabeth Kavulak and the late Margaret (Robert) Engle, Marion and John Kavulak; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Kavulak was an U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and retired as a Deputy Sheriff from the Erie County Sheriffs Department. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.