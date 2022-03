WHALLEY - Roger E.March 14, 2022. Beloved husband of the late MaryLou (Fox) Whalley; loving father of Pamela (Bob) Doerflein, Christopher, Martha (Michael) and Margaret (Ahmed); loving grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law of Ted Grenda. A Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at