WIESMORE - Roger "Dan"

August 27, 2021. Dan was predeceased by his daughter, Tracey Karch; brothers, Calvin "Kelly" Wiesmore and Ron Wiesmore. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Wiesmore; son, Tim (Angela) Wiesmore; son-in-law, Mark Karch; grandchildren, Vanessa Wiesmore, Logan Karch and Connor Karch; sisters-in-law, Janet Wiesmore, Margaret Pills, Linda Ends and Sharon Pitts and Judy Gueldenpfennig; brothers-in-law, Larry Pitts, Danny Pitts, Ted Pitts and Brian Pitts; nephews, Dan and Patrick Wiesmore; several other nieces and nephews. A private Military Service will be held in Dan's honor. Please consider donating to Chapter 20 Vietnam Veterans of America, PO Box 12580, Rochester, NY, 14612 in Dan's memory.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.