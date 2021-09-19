Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger "Dan" WIESMORE
WIESMORE - Roger "Dan"
August 27, 2021. Dan was predeceased by his daughter, Tracey Karch; brothers, Calvin "Kelly" Wiesmore and Ron Wiesmore. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Wiesmore; son, Tim (Angela) Wiesmore; son-in-law, Mark Karch; grandchildren, Vanessa Wiesmore, Logan Karch and Connor Karch; sisters-in-law, Janet Wiesmore, Margaret Pills, Linda Ends and Sharon Pitts and Judy Gueldenpfennig; brothers-in-law, Larry Pitts, Danny Pitts, Ted Pitts and Brian Pitts; nephews, Dan and Patrick Wiesmore; several other nieces and nephews. A private Military Service will be held in Dan's honor. Please consider donating to Chapter 20 Vietnam Veterans of America, PO Box 12580, Rochester, NY, 14612 in Dan's memory.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.