WIESMORE - Roger "Dan" August 27, 2021. Dan was predeceased by his daughter, Tracey Karch; brothers, Calvin "Kelly" Wiesmore and Ron Wiesmore. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Wiesmore; son, Tim (Angela) Wiesmore; son-in-law, Mark Karch; grandchildren, Vanessa Wiesmore, Logan Karch and Connor Karch; sisters-in-law, Janet Wiesmore, Margaret Pills, Linda Ends and Sharon Pitts and Judy Gueldenpfennig; brothers-in-law, Larry Pitts, Danny Pitts, Ted Pitts and Brian Pitts; nephews, Dan and Patrick Wiesmore; several other nieces and nephews. A private Military Service will be held in Dan's honor. Please consider donating to Chapter 20 Vietnam Veterans of America, PO Box 12580, Rochester, NY, 14612 in Dan's memory.