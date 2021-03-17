PIKAS - Roksolana
(nee Bilas)
March 15, 2021; Roksolana is survived by Hryhory J. Pikas and was preceded in death by her sons Roman and Ihor Pikas; she was the beloved sister of Irene (Carl) Johnston and the late infant Lydia Bilas. The family will be present Friday, March 19th from 9 to 9:30 AM at the GRECO Funeral Home, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive) where a prayer will be offered at 9:30 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John the Baptist Ukranian Church, 3275 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY at 10 AM. Please share condolences online at www.GECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.