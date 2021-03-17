Menu
Roksolana PIKAS
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
PIKAS - Roksolana
(nee Bilas)
March 15, 2021; Roksolana is survived by Hryhory J. Pikas and was preceded in death by her sons Roman and Ihor Pikas; she was the beloved sister of Irene (Carl) Johnston and the late infant Lydia Bilas. The family will be present Friday, March 19th from 9 to 9:30 AM at the GRECO Funeral Home, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive) where a prayer will be offered at 9:30 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John the Baptist Ukranian Church, 3275 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY at 10 AM. Please share condolences online at www.GECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Greco Funeral Home
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
19
Service
9:30a.m.
Greco Funeral Home
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
19
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
3275 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
