Roland J. CANNIZZARO
CANNIZZARO - Roland J.
January 6, 2022, age 90. Beloved husband of Angeline C. (nee Failla) Cannizzaro; loving father of Lisa Mirand, Roland A. (Donna) Cannizzaro and Eva Mastrontonio and the late Joseph (Maria) Cannizzaro; cherished grandfather of Christina (Michael), Kyle, David, Angelina, Anthony, Rebecca, and Gabriella; caring brother of Ida (late Lucian) Mascellino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where prayers will be held on Thursday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), 10 French Road, Depew at 10 AM. Friends invited. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Roland was a United States Korean War Army Veteran. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jan
13
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS)
10 French Road, Depew, NY
Jan
13
Interment
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
NY
