LaPORTE - Roland "Ron" C.Of Clarence, NY. June 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Mellon); loving father of Christine (Kevin) Knab and the late Mark (Sarah) LaPorte; cherished brother of David, Dawn (Steve) Jones, Valerie (David) LaPorte-Burns; dearest brother-in-law of Owen (Janet) Mellon, Frederick (Linda) Mellon, Nancy Weiler and the late Matthew (Susan) Mellon; survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Saturday 1-4 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where a funeral service will be held immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com