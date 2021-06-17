LaPORTE - Roland "Ron" C.
Of Clarence, NY. June 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Mellon); loving father of Christine (Kevin) Knab and the late Mark (Sarah) LaPorte; cherished brother of David, Dawn (Steve) Jones, Valerie (David) LaPorte-Burns; dearest brother-in-law of Owen (Janet) Mellon, Frederick (Linda) Mellon, Nancy Weiler and the late Matthew (Susan) Mellon; survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Saturday 1-4 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where a funeral service will be held immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.