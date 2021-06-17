Menu
Roland C. "Ron" LaPorte
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
LaPORTE - Roland "Ron" C.
Of Clarence, NY. June 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Mellon); loving father of Christine (Kevin) Knab and the late Mark (Sarah) LaPorte; cherished brother of David, Dawn (Steve) Jones, Valerie (David) LaPorte-Burns; dearest brother-in-law of Owen (Janet) Mellon, Frederick (Linda) Mellon, Nancy Weiler and the late Matthew (Susan) Mellon; survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Saturday 1-4 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where a funeral service will be held immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Jun
19
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Please dear Lord help Betty and the entire family stay strong. I have known this wonderful family for many years and they are a wonderful and giving family. My heart is full of love for each and every one of you.
Sandra Peruzzini
Other
June 18, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy xx
Chris and Louise Allen
June 17, 2021
