MILLER - Rolland Ross
June 19, 2021, of Grand Island. Loving husband of the late Nida Smith Miller, father of Donna (Peter) Alway, David (Debby) and Tina (Nicole) Miller; grandfather of Philip and Garrett Alway, John Summer, Jacqueline Miller Pico, Richard, Lauren and Mary Corinne Miller, Ashley Brenton and Cole Fischer; and survived by numerous great grandchildren. Rolland grew up in Tonawanda, the son of Archie and Ina Miller; brother of eight siblings; and graduated from Tonawanda High School. He served in WWII commencing in 1942 and was commissioned in the USNR as a Naval Aviator and Officer. He saw service as a pilot in the Pacific from 1944-45 and was separated from active duty in December 1945. He thereafter served periodically in the Naval Reserves, including tours to France, Spain and Morocco, Africa and was Honorably Discharged as LTJG in December, 1959. He graduated from Morrisville Technical College, in 1949 with a degree in Horology and then operated Rolland's Jewelers in Tonawanda, into the 1980's. He later resumed a prior occupation as a machinist with Taylor Devices in Tonawanda, until his retirement. An avid recreational sailor, hunter, and fisherman, Rol loved the outdoors and boating. He particularly enjoyed black powder competition shooting, and participated actively into his 98th year. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, with a reception to follow. Please share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.