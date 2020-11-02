Menu
Ronald A. KUWIK
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1934
DIED
October 31, 2020
KUWIK - Ronald A.
October 31, 2020; beloved son of the late Estelle (nee Szyjka) and late Alexander Kuwik; devoted brother of Alexandra (Ronald) Stachowiak and the late Sylvia (John) Pysz and late Barbara (Edward) Lukaszek; loving uncle of David, Edward (Tricia) Lukaszek, Marybeth Pysz (Josh) Michel and Andrew Stachowiak; fond great-uncle of Megan Lewis and Aurora Lukaszek; also survived by several cousins. Family will be present Wednesday 10- 11:30 AM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where services will be held Wednesday at 11:30 AM and at St. Gabriel Church at 12:15 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Nov
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:15p.m.
St. Gabriel Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
