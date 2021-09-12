Menu
Ronald F. ANASTASI
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY
ANASTASI - Ronald F.
Of North Tonawanda, on Saturday (September 11, 2021) after a short illness. Ron was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish. He retired from General Motors in Tonawanda to spend time with his grandchildren and travel with his wife. Son of the late Frank and Helen Anastasi; loving husband of the late Patricia (nee Carlo) Anastasi; beloved father of Cynthia (William) Slomba and Susan (John) Brzozowski all of North Tonawanda; brother of the late Jack Anastasi; proud Papa of Michael Slomba, Michelle (Matt) Stahlman, Jenna (Eric Glatz) and Lindsey Brozozowski; great-grandfather of Mason Stahlman. Friends received by the family on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4-8 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. The family requests that masks be worn in the funeral home. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran and stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Renaissance Club, an avid Yankee and Bills Fan. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Jude the Apostle Parish
800 Niagara Falls Blvd.,, North Tonawanda, NY
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So hard to believe that Uncle Ron has passed on. The only comforting thought is that he´s now in Heaven eating pasta with my Dad and holding hands again with Aunt Patty. He was a one of a kind special soul and will truly be missed by all.
Judy Bero
September 16, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Ron. We have known Ron for many years & we sure will miss him! Sending our condolences. Don & Barbara Miller St. Johns, Fl.
Don & Barbara Miller
September 14, 2021
My condolences to the Anastasi family. Had business acquaintances with the Aniadis family. Restuarant. Bill, Peter, john, and Nicko. Hope you have better days moving forward.......RJH III (MEAT BUSINESS)
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER
Friend
September 13, 2021
My heart hurts I loved my uncle Ronnie.. amazing man.. kind gentle soul.. I no he is exactly where he wants to be In Heaven with my aunt Patty.. love u always
Nicole an Dan Kish
September 12, 2021
I worked with Ronnie at International Paper and have known him almost my entire life. He was a Prince. Always smiling, always upbeat. He will be dearly missed. Rest In Peace my friend.
James Oliverio
Friend
September 12, 2021
Our Sincere sympathy to your family. Ron was one of the nicest gentleman we have ever met. Your parents were our first neighbors 47 yrs ago. So kind always. We will miss our chats with him at Tops over the years. Always the nicest man to talk with. Thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort now and in the days ahead..
Michael & Joan Shamrock
Other
September 12, 2021
Saddened to hear of Ron's passing. Always enjoyed his joy for life, wonderful sense of humor and love of family. He will be missed by many and forever in our hearts.
Wendy & Gary Pachla
Family
September 12, 2021
