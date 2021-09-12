ANASTASI - Ronald F.
Of North Tonawanda, on Saturday (September 11, 2021) after a short illness. Ron was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish. He retired from General Motors in Tonawanda to spend time with his grandchildren and travel with his wife. Son of the late Frank and Helen Anastasi; loving husband of the late Patricia (nee Carlo) Anastasi; beloved father of Cynthia (William) Slomba and Susan (John) Brzozowski all of North Tonawanda; brother of the late Jack Anastasi; proud Papa of Michael Slomba, Michelle (Matt) Stahlman, Jenna (Eric Glatz) and Lindsey Brozozowski; great-grandfather of Mason Stahlman. Friends received by the family on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4-8 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda on Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. The family requests that masks be worn in the funeral home. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran and stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Renaissance Club, an avid Yankee and Bills Fan. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.