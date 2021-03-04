BARBER - Ronald

Age 88, passed away unexpectedly after a brief hospital stay. Ronald was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Ann Barber. He was also predeceased by his brother Randy Barber. He leaves behind his loving daughters Theresa (Shawn) Kilroy, Susan (John) Tanner, and Connie (Gerald) Michlin. He will be dearly missed by his many grandchildren, Andrew (Kailtin) Kilroy, Katrina Ciesinski, Sarah (Joseph) Flateau, Emily (Michael) Cohen, Kristin Tanner, Matthew Tanner, Joseph (Ashley) Kilroy, Daniel Tanner, Annaliese (Joseph) Szortyka, Faith Kilroy, Samantha Michlin, Mary Tanner, Benjamin Kilroy, and Colleen Kilroy. He also leaves behind his cherished great-grandchildren Everett, Aiden, Christian, Jotham, Mirella, Vinny, Magnolia, and Madeline. Family and friends may call at FRETTHOLD & HAMP CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150 on Thursday, March 3rd from 5 PM-7 PM, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 7 PM. Interment will be at Elmlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.