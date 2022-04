BARRINGER, Ronald Joseph - August 21, 1969 - July 4, 1993

Ronny, you are the star that lit up our world and then shot across the sky and left us in darkness. You are now our unseen spirit energy that resonates in our souls and pushes us on when we feel we can't go any further. Ronny, we won't ever stop wanting you back. We love you and miss you so much.

With everlasting love,

MOM AND DAD







