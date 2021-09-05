BILLER - Ronald C.
August 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Donna R. (nee Porto) Biller. Dear father of Michael S. (Jean-Ann) and Christopher F. (Kelly) Biller. Loving grandfather of Brody, Brady and Lacey Rose Biller. Brother of the late Sandra Connors. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy R.C. Church (565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150) on Wednesday, September 8th at 11:00 AM (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of your choice
. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.