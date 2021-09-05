Menu
Ronald C. BILLER
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BILLER - Ronald C.
August 19, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Donna R. (nee Porto) Biller. Dear father of Michael S. (Jean-Ann) and Christopher F. (Kelly) Biller. Loving grandfather of Brody, Brady and Lacey Rose Biller. Brother of the late Sandra Connors. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy R.C. Church (565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150) on Wednesday, September 8th at 11:00 AM (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of your choice. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy R.C. Church
565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY
My sympathies on the loss of your father. I have fond memories of your dad, growing up on Nicholas Court. Peace and comfort to you and your family.
Ellen Devine Gossel
Friend
September 7, 2021
