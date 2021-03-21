BISHOP - Ronald A. "Rocky"
Of Cheektowaga, NY March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Rosemary A. (Murphy) Bishop; dearest father of Cherie (James) Uebelhoer, Ronald (Judy), Kevin (Sharon), Scott (Melodie), Todd (Mary) and Sarah (Juan Ruacho) Bishop; also survived by ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two furry friends, Artie and Tyrod; son of the late Burton C. and Mary P. (Korzeniewska) Bishop; brother of Nancy (late Lawrence) Kielbasa, David (late Pauline), Paul (Marie) and the late Richard (Patricia) and Robert Bishop; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Rocky was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, loyal friend to many and a U.S. Army veteran. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.