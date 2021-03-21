Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald A. "Rocky" BISHOP
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
BISHOP - Ronald A. "Rocky"
Of Cheektowaga, NY March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Rosemary A. (Murphy) Bishop; dearest father of Cherie (James) Uebelhoer, Ronald (Judy), Kevin (Sharon), Scott (Melodie), Todd (Mary) and Sarah (Juan Ruacho) Bishop; also survived by ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two furry friends, Artie and Tyrod; son of the late Burton C. and Mary P. (Korzeniewska) Bishop; brother of Nancy (late Lawrence) Kielbasa, David (late Pauline), Paul (Marie) and the late Richard (Patricia) and Robert Bishop; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Rocky was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, loyal friend to many and a U.S. Army veteran. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Praying for peace and strength for the family.
Donald Snyder
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results