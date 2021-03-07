BREMER - Ronald W.
February 28, 2021, of Cheektowaga at age 77. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Wright) Bremer; father of Bonnie (Randy) Parsons, Ronald (Susan) Bremer Jr., Zachary Bremer and Timothy Wright; grandfather of Sean, Tammi and Laura; great-grandfather of Edison, Anna and Quincy; brother of Kenneth (Nancy) Bremer, Sandy (late Fred) Wojtkowiak, Chris Miller, Joann (Jim) Eisenhutt and Cheryl (Tim) Robinson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services were private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.