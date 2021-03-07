Menu
Ronald W. BREMER
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
BREMER - Ronald W.
February 28, 2021, of Cheektowaga at age 77. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Wright) Bremer; father of Bonnie (Randy) Parsons, Ronald (Susan) Bremer Jr., Zachary Bremer and Timothy Wright; grandfather of Sean, Tammi and Laura; great-grandfather of Edison, Anna and Quincy; brother of Kenneth (Nancy) Bremer, Sandy (late Fred) Wojtkowiak, Chris Miller, Joann (Jim) Eisenhutt and Cheryl (Tim) Robinson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services were private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
Sad to hear of Ron's passing. Was a great man, we called him many things "Dad", "Breems", but mostly "buddy". Shared a lot of beers, lot of laughs, and many good times fishing. He will be missed and remembered always.
Wayne Capka
Friend
March 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss Diane, May he be at peace. Condolences to you and your family.
Barbara Zaepfel
March 8, 2021
I am going to miss you Ronnie! Josh loved hanging with you when ever we visited! RIP Brother in law! You will always be in our hearts! Until we meet again! Love the Kramers!
Cindy Kramer
March 7, 2021
